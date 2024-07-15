Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 559,200 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the June 15th total of 451,900 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 93,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

In other Tile Shop news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $224,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,321,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,004,930.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 1,007,466 shares of company stock valued at $6,714,950 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tile Shop during the first quarter worth $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tile Shop during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tile Shop during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 80.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Tile Shop by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. 36.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TTSH opened at $7.20 on Monday. Tile Shop has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $7.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.73 and its 200 day moving average is $6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.62 million, a PE ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 1.43.

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.73 million for the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 2.52%.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

