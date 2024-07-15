Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA) Short Interest Up 38.4% in June

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 128,600 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the June 15th total of 92,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Tiziana Life Sciences Stock Performance

Tiziana Life Sciences stock opened at $0.81 on Monday. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.64.

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules to treat human diseases in oncology and immunology. The company's lead product candidate in immunology is Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of Crohn's, graft versus host, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis diseases.

