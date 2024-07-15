TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on TKO Group from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TKO Group from $103.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen upgraded TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of TKO Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TKO Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Shares of TKO Group stock traded down $4.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.04. 485,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,558. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.98 and a beta of 1.04. TKO Group has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $113.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.58.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $1.63. The business had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.28 million. TKO Group had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TKO Group will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TKO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,649,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in TKO Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 81,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,034,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,894,000 after buying an additional 55,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,995,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,101,000 after buying an additional 1,002,121 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

