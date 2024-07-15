Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) PT Raised to $180.00 at Evercore ISI

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.25.

NYSE:TOL traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $126.06. The stock had a trading volume of 521,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,253. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $68.08 and a 1-year high of $135.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.58. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.67.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.75). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,295.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,922,875.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,295.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,407,335. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,565,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $641,067,000 after acquiring an additional 52,893 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 140,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 549.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 17,935 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,815,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

