TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC lessened its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,560 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $154,983,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth $87,451,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in TopBuild by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,617,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $605,200,000 after buying an additional 198,614 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in TopBuild by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 376,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,993,000 after buying an additional 130,563 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in TopBuild by 268.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 74,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,703,000 after buying an additional 53,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total value of $124,743.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total value of $124,743.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total transaction of $2,018,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,054,920.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,340 shares of company stock worth $3,407,994 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $529.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $439.11.

TopBuild Stock Performance

NYSE BLD traded up $8.06 on Monday, hitting $439.97. The stock had a trading volume of 45,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,832. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $217.08 and a one year high of $452.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $401.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $398.38.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

