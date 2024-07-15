Toro Corp. (NASDAQ:TORO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Toro Corp. (NASDAQ:TORO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the June 15th total of 67,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Toro Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TORO opened at $3.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average of $4.96. The firm has a market cap of $71.74 million, a P/E ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.97. Toro has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $7.25.
Toro (NASDAQ:TORO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter. Toro had a return on equity of 50.68% and a net margin of 259.21%.
About Toro
Toro Corp., a shipping company, acquires, owns, charters, and operates oceangoing tanker vessels and provides seaborne transportation services for crude oil LPG, and refined petroleum products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Aframax/LR2 Tanker, Handysize Tanker, and LPG Carrier. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of one Handysize tanker vessel; one Aframax/LR2 vessel; and four LPG carrier vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 0.1 million deadweight ton.
