Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Short Interest Up 24.8% in June

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the June 15th total of 873,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 415,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $770,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 453.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 328,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after acquiring an additional 269,476 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $2,755,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 789,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,397,000 after purchasing an additional 201,944 shares during the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Up 2.4 %

TSEM opened at $41.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 5.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.14 and its 200 day moving average is $33.83. Tower Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $327.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.00 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 35.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSEM shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

