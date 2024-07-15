Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TSQ. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Townsquare Media from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Noble Financial lifted their price target on shares of Townsquare Media from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of Townsquare Media stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.54. The stock had a trading volume of 35,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,682. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.08. Townsquare Media has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $13.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.80. The firm has a market cap of $174.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.34.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Townsquare Media had a positive return on equity of 98.45% and a negative net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $99.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Townsquare Media will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Robert L. Worshek sold 15,980 shares of Townsquare Media stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $176,738.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,552.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Townsquare Media by 0.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 818,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Townsquare Media by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Townsquare Media by 8.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 64,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 24,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

