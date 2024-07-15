TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Short Interest Update

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the June 15th total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

TransAct Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ TACT opened at $3.91 on Monday. TransAct Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $9.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.44. The stock has a market cap of $39.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.17 and a beta of 1.72.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. TransAct Technologies had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $10.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 million. On average, analysts predict that TransAct Technologies will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 412,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 155,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in TransAct Technologies by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 18,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

TACT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on TransAct Technologies from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TransAct Technologies

About TransAct Technologies

(Get Free Report)

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.