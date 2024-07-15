TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Short Interest Update

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the June 15th total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
TransAct Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ TACT opened at $3.91 on Monday. TransAct Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $9.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.44. The stock has a market cap of $39.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.17 and a beta of 1.72.
TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. TransAct Technologies had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $10.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 million. On average, analysts predict that TransAct Technologies will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TACT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on TransAct Technologies from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on TransAct Technologies
About TransAct Technologies
TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TransAct Technologies
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Positive News is Driving This Cancer Drug Maker’s Stock Higher
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.