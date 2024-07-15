Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) & Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Critical Analysis

Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) and Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Transcontinental Realty Investors has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Annaly Capital Management has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.6% of Annaly Capital Management shares are held by institutional investors. 85.6% of Transcontinental Realty Investors shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Annaly Capital Management shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transcontinental Realty Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A Annaly Capital Management 0 2 5 0 2.71

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Transcontinental Realty Investors and Annaly Capital Management, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Annaly Capital Management has a consensus target price of $21.07, indicating a potential upside of 3.19%. Given Annaly Capital Management’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Annaly Capital Management is more favorable than Transcontinental Realty Investors.

Profitability

This table compares Transcontinental Realty Investors and Annaly Capital Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transcontinental Realty Investors 9.91% 0.59% 0.47% Annaly Capital Management -8.38% 15.13% 1.63%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Transcontinental Realty Investors and Annaly Capital Management’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transcontinental Realty Investors $49.90 million N/A $5.94 million $0.58 50.95 Annaly Capital Management -$154.07 million -66.33 -$1.64 billion ($0.97) -21.05

Transcontinental Realty Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Annaly Capital Management. Annaly Capital Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Transcontinental Realty Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate. The Company also holds mortgage receivables.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc., a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities. It has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As a REIT, it is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in New York, New York.

