TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) PT Raised to $145.00 at Morgan Stanley

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.38.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMDX traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $144.16. The company had a trading volume of 419,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a current ratio of 9.72. TransMedics Group has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $154.75. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -424.00 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.27 and a 200-day moving average of $104.42.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.40. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransMedics Group will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $380,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,047,155.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 4,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $380,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,047,155.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total transaction of $1,223,456.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,744,059.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,042 shares of company stock valued at $29,216,357. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in TransMedics Group by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its position in TransMedics Group by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

