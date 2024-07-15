Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) PT Raised to $8.00 at Morgan Stanley

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.50 to $8.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TMCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Treace Medical Concepts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research cut Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group cut Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

NASDAQ TMCI traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.11. The stock had a trading volume of 307,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,212. The company has a market capitalization of $502.90 million, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.50. Treace Medical Concepts has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $25.16.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 39.66% and a negative net margin of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $51.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, Director Richard W. Mott acquired 36,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $161,192.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,027,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,501,558.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Treace Medical Concepts news, Director Deepti Jain acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard W. Mott bought 36,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $161,192.76. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,027,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,501,558.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 593,902 shares of company stock worth $2,930,422 over the last 90 days. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the fourth quarter worth about $36,414,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the fourth quarter worth about $8,725,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,301,000 after buying an additional 315,691 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,189,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,925,000 after buying an additional 155,835 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 4th quarter worth about $1,566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

