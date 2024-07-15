Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the June 15th total of 24,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 78,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Treasure Global Trading Down 0.8 %

Treasure Global stock opened at $2.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.74. Treasure Global has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $65.50.

Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter. Treasure Global had a negative return on equity of 573.71% and a negative net margin of 22.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.19) EPS.

About Treasure Global

Treasure Global Inc offers e-commerce activities through its platform. Its platform provides consumers and merchants instant rebates and affiliate cashback programs, while providing a seamless e-payment solution with rebates in both e-commerce and physical retailers/merchant settings. The company offers ZCITY App, a payment gateway platform.

