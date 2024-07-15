Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Short Interest Down 14.2% in June

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,060,000 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the June 15th total of 16,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Stock Up 2.0 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 322.1% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $50.27 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.86. Trip.com Group has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.42.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.21. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Trip.com Group will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

