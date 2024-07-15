Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Short Interest Down 14.2% in June

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,060,000 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the June 15th total of 16,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.89.
View Our Latest Research Report on Trip.com Group
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trip.com Group
Trip.com Group Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of TCOM stock opened at $50.27 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.86. Trip.com Group has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.42.
Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.21. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Trip.com Group will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Trip.com Group Company Profile
Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Trip.com Group
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Positive News is Driving This Cancer Drug Maker’s Stock Higher
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.