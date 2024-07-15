Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TGI shares. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $19.50) on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Triumph Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Triumph Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Triumph Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st.

In other Triumph Group news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.13 per share, with a total value of $141,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,786.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Group during the second quarter worth $349,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 473.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 199.6% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 450,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after buying an additional 300,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Triumph Group by 98.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGI opened at $16.19 on Monday. Triumph Group has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $17.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.44, a PEG ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.69.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.19. Triumph Group had a net margin of 39.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $358.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

