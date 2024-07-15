TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 608,200 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the June 15th total of 512,400 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 353,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TCRX shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TScan Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of TCRX opened at $6.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. TScan Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $9.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.00.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. TScan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 653.50% and a negative return on equity of 61.13%. Analysts anticipate that TScan Therapeutics will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCRX. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,685,000. abrdn plc acquired a new position in TScan Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,166,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TScan Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,808,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,357,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TScan Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE grew its holdings in TScan Therapeutics by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 21,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation.

