Turnstone Biologics Corp. (NASDAQ:TSBX) Short Interest Update

Turnstone Biologics Corp. (NASDAQ:TSBX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 519,200 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the June 15th total of 653,400 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Turnstone Biologics Price Performance

Turnstone Biologics stock opened at $2.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.81. Turnstone Biologics has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $13.20.

Get Turnstone Biologics alerts:

Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.07). Equities analysts forecast that Turnstone Biologics will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turnstone Biologics

About Turnstone Biologics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Turnstone Biologics during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Turnstone Biologics in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in Turnstone Biologics by 271.4% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 179,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 130,826 shares in the last quarter. 52.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Turnstone Biologics Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing medicines to treat and cure patients with solid tumors. The company's lead product includes TIDAL-01 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer and uveal melanoma, as well as an investigator sponsored trials to treat colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer, and cutaneous and non-cutaneous melanomas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Turnstone Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turnstone Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.