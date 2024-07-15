Turnstone Biologics Corp. (NASDAQ:TSBX) Short Interest Update

Turnstone Biologics Corp. (NASDAQ:TSBX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 519,200 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the June 15th total of 653,400 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.
Turnstone Biologics Price Performance
Turnstone Biologics stock opened at $2.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.81. Turnstone Biologics has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $13.20.
Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.07). Equities analysts forecast that Turnstone Biologics will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Turnstone Biologics
Turnstone Biologics Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing medicines to treat and cure patients with solid tumors. The company's lead product includes TIDAL-01 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer and uveal melanoma, as well as an investigator sponsored trials to treat colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer, and cutaneous and non-cutaneous melanomas.
