U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Up 2.3 %

GROW stock opened at $2.67 on Monday. U.S. Global Investors has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.69.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors stock. Vima LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 41,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Vima LLC owned about 0.29% of U.S. Global Investors at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.