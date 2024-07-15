Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Short Interest Update

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,700 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the June 15th total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultralife

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULBI. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Ultralife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ultralife by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultralife alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ULBI shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Ultralife from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut Ultralife from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Ultralife Price Performance

Shares of ULBI opened at $11.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.44. The company has a market cap of $184.65 million, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Ultralife has a fifty-two week low of $4.84 and a fifty-two week high of $13.39.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultralife had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $41.93 million for the quarter.

About Ultralife

(Get Free Report)

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.