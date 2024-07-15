Unilever (LON:ULVR) Sets New 12-Month High at $4,471.00

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,471 ($57.27) and last traded at GBX 4,466.80 ($57.22), with a volume of 30969506 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,424.25 ($56.67).
ULVR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Unilever from GBX 3,700 ($47.39) to GBX 4,000 ($51.24) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,960 ($63.53) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($58.92) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, July 4th.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of GBX 36.74 ($0.47) per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $36.47. Unilever’s payout ratio is 6,743.12%.
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
