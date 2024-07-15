United Airlines (UAL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.02 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 39.85%. On average, analysts expect United Airlines to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.
United Airlines Price Performance
NASDAQ:UAL opened at $44.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.44. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $33.68 and a 12 month high of $58.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.57.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
UAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.26.
United Airlines Company Profile
United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.
