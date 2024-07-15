United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the June 15th total of 4,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

United Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of United Bancorp stock opened at $12.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.49. The firm has a market cap of $73.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.41. United Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. United Bancorp had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $6.98 million during the quarter.

United Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at United Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. United Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.03%.

In related news, CEO Scott A. Everson purchased 2,092 shares of United Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.33 per share, with a total value of $25,794.36. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 159,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,098.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,310 shares of company stock valued at $53,044. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in United Bancorp by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 32,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of United Bancorp by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 44,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Bancorp by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 47,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 22,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. The company provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans.

