United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Short Interest Down 22.7% in June

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the June 15th total of 4,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
United-Guardian Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:UG opened at $10.90 on Monday. United-Guardian has a 52 week low of $5.79 and a 52 week high of $11.26. The company has a market capitalization of $50.08 million, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.36.
United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 million during the quarter.
United-Guardian Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Analysis on United-Guardian
Institutional Investors Weigh In On United-Guardian
An institutional investor recently raised its position in United-Guardian stock. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. owned approximately 2.18% of United-Guardian worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.
United-Guardian Company Profile
United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than United-Guardian
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.