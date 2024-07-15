United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Short Interest Down 22.7% in June

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the June 15th total of 4,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

United-Guardian Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UG opened at $10.90 on Monday. United-Guardian has a 52 week low of $5.79 and a 52 week high of $11.26. The company has a market capitalization of $50.08 million, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.36.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 million during the quarter.

United-Guardian Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This is an increase from United-Guardian’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10. United-Guardian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United-Guardian

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United-Guardian stock. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. owned approximately 2.18% of United-Guardian worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

United-Guardian Company Profile

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

Featured Stories

