United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46,345 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in United States Steel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in United States Steel by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in United States Steel by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in United States Steel by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in United States Steel by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Price Performance

X stock opened at $39.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $50.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.80.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. On average, analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.38.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

