Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, reports. Universal Security Instruments had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $4.83 million for the quarter.

Universal Security Instruments Trading Down 3.0 %

UUU opened at $1.47 on Monday. Universal Security Instruments has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $5.20.

Get Universal Security Instruments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Universal Security Instruments in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.