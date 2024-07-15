urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 309,600 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the June 15th total of 253,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of urban-gro stock opened at $1.50 on Monday. urban-gro has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73.

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.54 million for the quarter. urban-gro had a negative return on equity of 53.53% and a negative net margin of 22.30%.

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on urban-gro from $6.00 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

urban-gro, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, building, and integrating complex environmental equipment systems for indoor controlled environment agriculture (CEA) cultivation and retail facilities in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company provides architectural design, engineering, and construction services comprising pre-construction, cultivation space programming (CSP), architectural and interior design, engineering, integrated cultivation design, owner's representative/construction management, and general contracting services; and maintenance, training, and support services.

