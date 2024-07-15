Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Sells 3,690 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,690 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.61.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $204.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.19 and a twelve month high of $210.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $199.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.66%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total transaction of $984,853.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 217,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,087,847.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,343 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,789. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

