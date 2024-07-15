Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stake Lifted by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,664,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,431,000 after buying an additional 145,274 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,230,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,461,000 after purchasing an additional 124,159 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,115,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,411,000 after purchasing an additional 35,052 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,115,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,242,000 after purchasing an additional 31,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $197,057,000.

NYSEARCA:VV traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $258.83. 56,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,320. The firm has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $187.49 and a twelve month high of $259.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $246.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.60.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

