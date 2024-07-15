Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 39,875 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 136,355 shares.The stock last traded at $347.30 and had previously closed at $345.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $324.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.12.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOOG. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 464.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 71.4% during the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

