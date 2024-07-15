Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 667.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,675 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VT. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 2,302,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,088 shares during the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,959,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,542,000 after purchasing an additional 793,976 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4,031.7% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 610,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,813,000 after purchasing an additional 595,769 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,804,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 130.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 766,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,825,000 after purchasing an additional 433,874 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VT opened at $116.42 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.43. The company has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $88.74 and a 52 week high of $117.09.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

