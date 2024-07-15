Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,107 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 24,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 77,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter.

Varex Imaging Stock Performance

Shares of VREX stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.61. The company had a trading volume of 61,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,082. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.04. Varex Imaging Co. has a 52-week low of $13.97 and a 52-week high of $23.58. The stock has a market cap of $597.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Varex Imaging ( NASDAQ:VREX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). Varex Imaging had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $206.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

