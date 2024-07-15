Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) by 71.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,653 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vector Group during the fourth quarter worth about $949,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Vector Group in the first quarter valued at $900,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Vector Group by 95.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 534,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after buying an additional 261,358 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vector Group by 27.9% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 28,476 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vector Group by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 57,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 21,195 shares during the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vector Group Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:VGR traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $11.03. 471,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.03. Vector Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $13.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average of $10.75.

Vector Group Announces Dividend

Vector Group ( NYSE:VGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $324.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

