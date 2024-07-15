Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Shares Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 1,599.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,924 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Veritex were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Veritex during the 4th quarter valued at $3,443,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Veritex by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 647,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,067,000 after acquiring an additional 73,700 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Veritex by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 208,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 125,912 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Veritex by 767.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 277,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 245,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Veritex by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,772,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,777,000 after acquiring an additional 52,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Veritex from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Veritex in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

VBTX opened at $22.14 on Monday. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.93 and a one year high of $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.53 and its 200-day moving average is $20.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.38.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $191.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.70 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 12.47%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

