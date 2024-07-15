Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its holdings in shares of Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA – Free Report) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,564 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.67% of Via Renewables worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Via Renewables during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Via Renewables in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Via Renewables Price Performance

Shares of VIA opened at $10.99 on Monday. Via Renewables, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.49 million, a PE ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.80.

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter. Via Renewables had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 57.36%. The company had revenue of $114.06 million for the quarter.

Via Renewables Company Profile

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

