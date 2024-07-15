Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Viad were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viad during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Viad in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Viad during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viad during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viad in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on VVI. TheStreet raised Viad from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Shares of VVI stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.74. The company had a trading volume of 7,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.85. Viad Corp has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $39.98. The stock has a market cap of $755.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.37, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.04.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.15). Viad had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $273.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.11 million. Research analysts anticipate that Viad Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viad Corp provides hospitality, leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in three segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment offers recreational attractions, hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.

