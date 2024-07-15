Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 92.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 328,801 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VIPS. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,911,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593,670 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 625,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,110,000 after purchasing an additional 224,098 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,322,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,592,000 after buying an additional 233,438 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 9.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 996,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,946,000 after acquiring an additional 87,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vipshop by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,394,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

VIPS traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $13.80. The company had a trading volume of 775,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,038,248. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.26 and a 200-day moving average of $16.18. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $12.94 and a one year high of $20.19.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 7.60%. Research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Vipshop from $22.90 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vipshop currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

