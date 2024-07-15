Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Vista Gold from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th.

Get Vista Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Vista Gold

Vista Gold Price Performance

VGZ stock opened at $0.51 on Monday. Vista Gold has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $62.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.47.

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vista Gold will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vista Gold

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vista Gold stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,993,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.64% of Vista Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vista Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, evaluates, and advances gold exploration and development projects in Australia. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.