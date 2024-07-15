Vital Energy, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:VTLE)

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Vital Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 11th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.04. The consensus estimate for Vital Energy’s current full-year earnings is $7.75 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Vital Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.42 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.62 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.69 EPS.
Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.13. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.34%. The firm had revenue of $482.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.97 million.
Shares of VTLE stock opened at $44.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.79. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Vital Energy has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $62.87.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Vital Energy by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vital Energy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Vital Energy by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vital Energy by 7.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 400.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vital Energy Company Profile
Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.
