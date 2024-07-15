Vital Energy, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:VTLE)

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Vital Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 11th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.04. The consensus estimate for Vital Energy’s current full-year earnings is $7.75 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Vital Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.42 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.62 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.13. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.34%. The firm had revenue of $482.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.97 million.

VTLE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vital Energy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on Vital Energy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Vital Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Vital Energy

Vital Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VTLE stock opened at $44.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.79. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Vital Energy has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $62.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Vital Energy by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vital Energy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Vital Energy by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vital Energy by 7.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 400.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vital Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.