Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,921 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,947 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,276 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,601,000 after purchasing an additional 157,679 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Walmart by 274.5% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 33,548 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 24,591 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 492,758 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,649,000 after acquiring an additional 329,516 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,442 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 200.1% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC now owns 54,857 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 36,575 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Walmart from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.83.

Walmart Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of WMT opened at $69.24 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.63. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $70.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $556.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,748,313.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,018,650 shares in the company, valued at $241,239,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $1,728,561.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 390,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,367,350.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,748,313.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,018,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,239,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,525,340 shares of company stock valued at $953,023,399 over the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

