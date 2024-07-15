Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Position Reduced by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 61.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,651 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,490 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,958,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 40,702.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 205,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,938,000 after buying an additional 204,734 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at $64,908,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1,005.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 103,143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,194,000 after buying an additional 93,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 50.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 185,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,188,000 after buying an additional 62,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on WSO. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $404.25.

Watsco Trading Up 0.6 %

Watsco stock opened at $492.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $476.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $433.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.58 and a 12 month high of $502.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.09). Watsco had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be issued a $2.70 dividend. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $838,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total transaction of $366,759.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $838,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total transaction of $2,487,830.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

