WealthPLAN Partners LLC Acquires 4,147 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 135.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meredith Wealth Planning grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 23,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 64,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.33. 84,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $84.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.83.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

