WealthPLAN Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,400,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,226,000 after purchasing an additional 277,733 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 693,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,240,000 after purchasing an additional 65,058 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 588,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,650,000 after purchasing an additional 34,781 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 501,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,233,000 after purchasing an additional 109,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,429,000. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SPOT. Guggenheim raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $277.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target (up previously from $242.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.22.

Spotify Technology Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SPOT traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $304.72. 377,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,782. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $308.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.74. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $129.23 and a 1-year high of $331.08.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

