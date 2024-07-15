WealthPLAN Partners LLC Buys 110 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,518,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,367,000 after buying an additional 341,582 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,046,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,195,000 after purchasing an additional 919,370 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,393,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,037,000 after purchasing an additional 24,728 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,966,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,651,000 after purchasing an additional 663,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,421,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,306,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

IWS stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $125.31. 84,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,249. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $97.40 and a 52-week high of $125.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.83 and its 200 day moving average is $119.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

