WealthPLAN Partners LLC Buys 121 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,063,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,205,000 after purchasing an additional 212,518 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,338,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,972,000 after acquiring an additional 60,455 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837,958 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,809,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,161,000 after purchasing an additional 111,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,477,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,256,000 after purchasing an additional 69,546 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $249.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,644. The stock has a market cap of $64.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $250.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.90.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

