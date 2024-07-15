WealthPLAN Partners LLC Buys 2,139 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 77.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,237,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,029,000 after acquiring an additional 721,830 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 663.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,137,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,220,000 after buying an additional 2,726,536 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 665,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,556,000 after purchasing an additional 20,004 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 656,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 653,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,937,000 after buying an additional 81,823 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.34. 30,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,316. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $76.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.95. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

