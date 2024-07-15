WealthPLAN Partners LLC Buys 448 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IFRA traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.73. 134,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.60.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

