WealthPLAN Partners LLC Buys New Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,346 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 21.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 548,558 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $60,923,000 after buying an additional 96,808 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2,143.6% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,016 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 49,748 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,195,000 after purchasing an additional 32,498 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.21.

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total value of $135,050.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total transaction of $135,050.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total transaction of $218,858.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares in the company, valued at $70,207.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,185 shares of company stock worth $8,552,835 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $5.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $207.65. 3,337,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,121,851. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $104.33 and a twelve month high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

