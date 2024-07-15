WealthPLAN Partners LLC Buys Shares of 8,862 iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

iShares Silver Trust stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,122,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,829,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $29.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.12.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

