WealthPLAN Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 26,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RPV traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,563. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.91. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $67.69 and a one year high of $88.63.

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

