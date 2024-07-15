WealthPLAN Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,939 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 15,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,303.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at $7,624,665.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Argus raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.10.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,329,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,894,433. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.13. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $47.99. The company has a market capitalization of $82.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.01%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Further Reading

